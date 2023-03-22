NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY
Drag show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo.: Patti Steel, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Vagabond Grove and The Drifting Heads, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Borrowed Money, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Asphalt Cowboys, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Morgan Squared, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Torn, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Cory River, 8 p.m., Brew Pub, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Constant Chaos, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Michigan Rattlers and Asphalt Cowboys, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
ALBA, Mo.: Colt Ball, 3 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
EXHIBITS
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
