Pam Tillis

Pam Tillis will perform this weekend at Kansas Crossing Casino.

Courtesy | Kansas Crossing Casino

Nightlife

Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.

Friday

JOPLIN: Wicked Temptations Burlesque Showcase, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.

JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.

JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Tragic Prelude, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Dallas and Janell, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Jumpsuit Love, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.

Saturday

JOPLIN: Jr Soapbox with Eric Howell and Leeper ’n’ Simpson, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.

JOPLIN: Jason Kinney Band does drag, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.

ALBA, Mo.: Seth Darby, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Devin Hames, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Pam Tillis, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. 21+. Admission: $35-$55. Details: 620-240-4400.

WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Derryl Perry, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.

Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to news@joplinglobe.com.

Exhibits

Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:

• “Who I Am: A Queer Perspective.” Presented in part by JOMOEQ to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals. Opens Saturday and runs until Sept. 30. Details: 417-623-0183.

Tags

Trending Video