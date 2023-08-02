Nightlife
Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
Friday
JOPLIN: Meltdown Metal Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo.: Wesley Allen and the Modern August, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Scott Leeper, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Priscilla Block, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Damsel, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
Saturday
JOPLIN: “Dragged Back to School” drag show, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Jenna and Tony, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo.: Mark Gibson, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Morgan Square, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Stone Country, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: The Downbeat, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Eli Young Band, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
MIAMI, Okla.: Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 21+. Admission: $25. Details: 918-542-7140.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to news@joplinglobe.com.
