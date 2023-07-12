Casey Donahew

Nightlife

Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.

Friday

JOPLIN: Drag show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.

JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.

JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.

ALBA, Mo.: Colton Kro and Dakota Murillo song swap, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Mister Morphis, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Constant Chaos, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Swade Diablos, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.

MIAMI, Okla.: Casey Donahew, 8 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 21+. Admission: $35. Details: 918-542-7140.

Saturday

JOPLIN: Rage Is My Rival, Scarlet View and Almost Enemies, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Glory Days, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Dead Metal Society, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.

Sunday

ALBA, Mo.: Justin Larkin, 2 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.

Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to news@joplinglobe.com.

Exhibits

Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:

• “Flashpoints: Material/Intent/Fused.” Four artists explore a wide range of materials and processes, with a shared focus on encaustic (pigmented hot wax) painting. Runs until July 22. Details: 417-623-0183.

• “Quapaw Nation 151.” Offered in conjunction with Quapaw Nation’s 151st powwow, the exhibit honors the diversity of the tribe through artistic expression. Runs until July 29. Details: 417-623-0183.

• “Native Son: The Art of Charles Banks Wilson.” The artist’s work often depicted the history of American Indian tribes; the works here have been presented by his daughter, Carrie Wilson, and the Crossland Family collection. Runs until July 29. Details: 417-623-0183.

• “Jim Mueller: Local Legacy.” Runs until July 15. Details: 417-623-0183.

ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:

• Annual membership exhibition. Runs until July 22. Details: 417-358-4404.

