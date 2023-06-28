Paralandra

Paralandra, shown here in 2017, will perform at Kansas Crossing Casino this weekend. Courtesy | McQuerter Photography

Nightlife

Friday

JOPLIN: Eye Creatures, Ransided and Riverside Current, 7 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.

JOPLIN: Karaoke, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.

JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.

ALBA, Mo.: Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Trenton Tanner, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Paralandra, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Dino D and the D Train Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

Saturday

JOPLIN: Chimaeric, Basses Loaded and TeneVeruM, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Dalia Neale, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Encore, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

Sunday

JOPLIN: Comedy open mic, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.

Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to news@joplinglobe.com.

Exhibits

Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:

• “Flashpoints: Material/Intent/Fused.” Four artists explore a wide range of materials and processes, with a shared focus on encaustic (pigmented hot wax) painting. Runs until July 22. Details: 417-623-0183.

• “Quapaw Nation 151.” Offered in conjunction with Quapaw Nation’s 151st powwow, the exhibit honors the diversity of the tribe through artistic expression. Runs until July 29. Details: 417-623-0183.

• “Native Son: The Art of Charles Banks Wilson.” The artist’s work often depicted the history of American Indian tribes; the works here have been presented by his daughter, Carrie Wilson, and the Crossland Family collection. Runs until July 29. Details: 417-623-0183.

• “Jim Mueller: Local Legacy.” Runs until July 15. Details: 417-623-0183.

ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:

• Annual membership exhibition. Runs until July 22. Details: 417-358-4404.

