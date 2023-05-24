Nightlife
Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
Friday
JOPLIN: Love Like War, Cost of Desire and Sinfool, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Karaoke, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo.: Alyssa Galvan, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Kimra Kippes, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Left of Center, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
Saturday
JOPLIN: Scream at the Sky, Why Bother and Comabreath, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Morgan Squared, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Micky & the Motorcars with Karissa Ella, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: The Cleverlys, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to news@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.