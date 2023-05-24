Alyssa Galvan

Alyssa Galvan performs for the crowd during a Food Not Bombs fundraiser last June at the Old Broadway Club.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Nightlife

Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.

Friday

JOPLIN: Love Like War, Cost of Desire and Sinfool, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.

JOPLIN: Karaoke, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.

ALBA, Mo.: Alyssa Galvan, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Kimra Kippes, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Left of Center, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

Saturday

JOPLIN: Scream at the Sky, Why Bother and Comabreath, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.

NEOSHO, Mo.: Morgan Squared, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.

PITTSBURG, Kan.: Micky & the Motorcars with Karissa Ella, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

QUAPAW, Okla.: The Cleverlys, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.

Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to news@joplinglobe.com.

