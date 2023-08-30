Nightlife
Friday
JOPLIN: Vagabond Grove, The Drifting Heads, Maple Street and Garrett Hipp, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo.: Colt Ball, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Trenton Tanner, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Erin Fitzgibbon and Brad Hemphill, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Dino D and the D Train Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
Saturday
JOPLIN: Ransided with Empty Letters and The Pink Amoebas, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
ALBA, Mo.: Barak Hill, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Carter Combs Band, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Rick Cook, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Dino D and the D Train Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
Sunday
JOPLIN: Comedy open mic night, 8:30 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• “Who I Am: A Queer Perspective.” Presented in part by JOMOEQ to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals. Runs until Sept. 30. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Delectable: Art of the Edible.” Artists make use of mediums as applied to the subjects of vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish, poultry, grains and baked goods. Sponsored by Finn’s. Opens Saturday and runs until Oct. 7. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Best of Missouri Hands: On the Road.” A traveling exhibition by Best of Missouri Hands members. Sponsored by Limelight Marketing. Opens Saturday and runs until Oct. 14. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Inspired: Celebrating Indigenous Culture.” A collection of oil paintings, vessels and bronzes from Harry M. Cornell’s collection celebrating Native American life, tradition and history. Opens Saturday and runs until Dec. 23. Details: 417-623-0183.
