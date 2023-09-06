Nightlife
Friday
JOPLIN: Pride social, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo.: Alyssa Galvan, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Down Home Punch, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Chris Hyde, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Bobby DeGonia, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
Saturday
JOPLIN: Afterhours drag show, 11 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: The Blues Doctors, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: Pride on the Patio drag show, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-206-3425.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Josh Larson and Train Wreck, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Admission: $35-$50. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Oreo Blue, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Legends Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
Sunday
ALBA, Mo.: Wesley Allen and the Modern August, 3 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• “Who I Am: A Queer Perspective.” Presented in part by JOMOEQ to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals. Runs until Sept. 30. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Delectable: Art of the Edible.” Artists make use of mediums as applied to the subjects of vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish, poultry, grains and baked goods. Sponsored by Finn’s. Opens Saturday and runs until Oct. 7. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Best of Missouri Hands: On the Road.” A traveling exhibition by Best of Missouri Hands members. Sponsored by Limelight Marketing. Opens Saturday and runs until Oct. 14. Details: 417-623-0183.
• “Inspired: Celebrating Indigenous Culture.” A collection of oil paintings, vessels and bronzes from Harry M. Cornell’s collection celebrating Native American life, tradition and history. Opens Saturday and runs until Dec. 23. Details: 417-623-0183.
