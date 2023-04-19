NIGHTLIFE
Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
Friday
Joplin: Spring Fling Drag Show and Fundraiser, 7:30 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. All ages. Event is a fundraiser for JOMO Pridefest 2023. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
Joplin: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Joplin: Drag Show, 10 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Features Misty Meanor, Victoria Kennedy and Shayna Towers. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
Joplin: DJ Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s,. 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo.: Some Assembly Required, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Carter Combs, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Unofficial Artwalk Afterparty, 7 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Features music by Bill and Monica's Excellent Adventure. 21+ Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Pop Evil, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Swade Diablos, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Saturday
Joplin: Josh Mullen and Abiel Chavez, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Joplin: Constant Chaos, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Joplin: Chaos Comedy Night, 7:30 p.m., Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Event features comedians Andrew Rose and JT Kelley. Details: 417-553-4007.
Joplin: Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Bingo for the Maddox Hill Center, 6 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Card: $5. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Jeff Horton Blues Band, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Dead Metal Society, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Creed Fisher and Jesse Joice, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Derryl Perry, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Rhythms and Threads,” by Clint and Mary Thornton. The mixed media exhibit features paints, fibers and more. Runs until May 13. Details: 417-358-4404.
