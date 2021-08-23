Students, teachers and staff head back to school today across the Four-State region.
Classes start today in several area school districts including Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction and Carthage.
And for the rest of us, that means using extra caution on the roads.
"We are asking drivers to please pay extra close attention as school speed zones will be in effect and officers will be looking for inattentive drivers," Joplin police said this morning on social media. "Help make your commute a safe one for you and those around you."
