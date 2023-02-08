Today in the Globe newsroom we got a bead on a welding competition.
Students were tested during a Southwest District Leadership and Skills Conference contest, with both competitors and judges relying on precise measuring.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A new fundraising effort to benefit seniors.
- Concerns about an upcoming project for Zora Street.
- More details about eliminating taxes on groceries in Kansas.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.