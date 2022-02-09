Things got difficult after lunch for Nevada's team of welders.
Brock Morrison, Koby Chadd and Gavin Cox, students at Nevada Regional Tech Center, competed Wednesday against four other teams to build a park bench with a back that could also be converted into a picnic table.
Once they got back from a lunch break, the pieces they had earlier welded and fabricated weren't fitting together like they should. But some solutions they had picked up from living lives on farms helped them complete their task, and they were the first group to finish.
"It got rough at the end because the stuff didn't fit together, but we didn't panic," Morrison said. "We got it in the end."
Teams from six tech centers across the region competed Wednesday in the SkillsUSA welding contest, which continues Thursday with 37 high school and college contestants slated. Hosted by Crowder College, the contest represents SkillsUSA's Southwest District. Winners will advance to a state-level competition and receive scholarships from Crowder.
Those individual competitors will face challenges in a wide range of specialties, including auto repair, computer technology, welding and construction. The contest was held at Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit group that brings together educators, students and industry to bolster trade, skilled and technical careers.
Taylor Yeager, a welding instructor with Crowder, said that this year's competition tasked teams with building the park bench from a blueprint. Using those schematics, they had to weld parts and assemble them into the bench's frame.
The framework of a contest adds many aspects of what it is like to work in the industry, he said.
"It gives them a taste of that real-world job experience, where they are handed a blueprint and have to do it correctly," Yeager said. "And while you are doing that, there are all these other competitors around you. It's just like a job scenario."
While the contest is important, tech educators don't prepare students specifically for it; the competition, however, focuses on basics they are learning in class. That is also a key part of what it's like to work in the field, said Jerry Bonebrake, a welding instructor at Crowder's Neosho campus.
In addition, those welders get a taste of how important networking is, he said.
"They can see students from all over the area and see how they perform compared to what they do," Bonebrake said. "Networking is a big deal because every one of them could have a phone number to a job."
Morrison and Chadd both said that the competition is a good experience, with Morrison adding that the school's team won this competition last year.
The team is also preparing for similar competitions later this year.
"From watching everyone else, it shows that the more you practice, the better you get," Morrison said. "We try to go to every one we can."
