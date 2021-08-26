Four-year-old Simon Lindsey loves company.
He also loves police cars, firetrucks, dinosaurs, horses and motorcycles. and he enjoyed plenty of those things Thursday night when about 200 well-wishers came from as far as 120 miles away to throw a parade for the tyke.
Though the evening was a Simon celebration, there were many smiling faces streaked with tears. Simon has terminal spine and brain cancer.
His mother, Mandi Lindsey, said he first got sick in October 2019. He started throwing up at night, having headaches, and his vision got blurry. Then he started walking sideways. His parents took him to doctors for a couple of months until a CT scan showed the reason for his illness — a tumor.
“They removed the tumor in an 8 1/2 hour surgery, and then he started on his first rounds of chemotherapy one week each month for three months,” she said.
“They gave us a 40% shot that he would make it,” said his father, David Lindsey.
Simon spent 12 weeks in a hospital getting stem cell transplants and several kinds of chemotherapy. He rang a cancel bell to mark the end of those treatments.
“And then the same tumor came back and four more,” his mother said. Simon was given 30 rounds of radiation over six weeks. The radiation seemed to do good. The young parents were told that if the tumors came back, nothing else could be done.
“Then they unfortunately came back,” she said.
A scan in late July revealed the unwelcome news. “They have given him only a couple of months. So we may have only about a month left,” she said outside the family’s house where friends and relatives gathered Thursday afternoon to give Simon one of the best days of his short life.
“They said they could give him radiation, but even a low dose radiation would not be enough to give him more time and a high dose would destroy his brain.”
For now, Simon is comfortable, can walk, play, and enjoy his days. “He’s not in any kind of emergency condition. He has nurses on call 24/7, and his palliative team has already visited,” his father said. “As soon as he starts to decline, we already have the team ready to take care of him here.”
Like any boy his age, Simon was tuckered out by the end of the evening from the activity of the parade organized by his aunt, Miranda Bennett, of Springfield. By then, he had posed for endless numbers of photos with those who came for a memorable day with the tot. He hugged and carried a green plush dinosaur at least twice his size out of the street to the sidelines.
Bennett’s boyfriend works for the Rogers Police Department, one of the departments that drove cruisers in the parade. Another one of those was the Joplin Police Department.
“The family reached out to us through Facebook wanting to get area police departments and other area organizations involved in a drive-by parade for Simon. We always like to take those opportunities to show support for our community and give back to our community members,” said Capt. Trevor Duncan, with the Joplin Police Department.
Officers also stopped traffic to allow the parade to enter and exit Simon’s street.
“Oh, my gosh, there are so many,” the father said as he watched participants gather for the lineup. “They just keep pouring in.”
Numerous other departments from around the region including Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties and the Missouri State Highway Patrol sent cruisers.
Simon wants to be a fireman when he grows up. As Joplin firefighters drove their fire engines and trucks through, they stopped and gave him a fireman’s hat for a child, which Simon quickly perched on his head.
A group of motorcyclists who are firefighters swore him in as an honorary firefighter and told his parents they were welcome to bring Simon for a tour of the fire station.
The Rev. Ken Anderson of Joplin represented the CHIVE riders, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a charity motorcycle group. He was the only member of the group to attend but said it was important to him. “It’s a special occasion. He’s a special little boy, so it’s the least we could do,” Anderson said.
David Roberts and his daughters, a rodeo family from Wheatland, about 60 miles north of Springfield, brought their rides.
A relative of Roberts’ knows Simon’s grandmother.
“She got in touch because they were wanting to have horses. The little boy likes horses, so we drove 2 1/2 hours to bring horses to it,” Roberts said of the parade. They also brought a pony for Simon to ride and Simon quickly straddled the little steed.
Simon’s little brother, Owen, 2, gave his mother a pleading look and he soon replaced his brother on the pony. Sister Eden, 7, wanted a turn too but there was not time as the parade had to advance to get all the units through the neighborhood from Fourth to Seventh streets.
It was an evening of photographs and hugs as the Lindseys showed their appreciation for all those who came to give their son and family the night of their lives. David Lindsey said he is not only grateful to the parade participants and the family organizers but also to his co-workers, who have helped him in many ways.
Other residents of the community have provided the family with many meals and fulfilled other needs as they have dealt with the challenges faced by the little boy, he said.
How has the couple gotten through the ordeal? “We have leaned on each other,” they each said.
The Lindseys thanked those who have helped and those in the parade.
“Thank you,” David Lindsey said of the parade and other kindnesses shown his family. “I don’t really know what to say. You’d expect this kind of outpouring for a celebrity’s son.”
