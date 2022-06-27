WENTWORTH, Mo. — After 129 years, this tiny Southwest Missouri town could see the end of its only remaining mining-era general store as Pelsue’s Mercantile goes to a liquidation auction.
On Tuesday, buyers can acquire the real estate of six lots, the contents of the old store containing numerous antiques, or the buildings and contents together. The auction will be held at 1 p.m. at the store, 116 Chestnut St.
“I don’t know how to feel,” owner John Sweeney said Monday as he spent what could be his last day as proprietor. “It’s been my blood and my life.”
It is located at the corner of Missouri Highway 37 and Chestnut Avenue, the little town’s only commercial intersection. The store was established in 1893, only three years after Wentworth got a post office. The market lasted longer because the post office, like Joplin, was hit by a tornado May 22, 2011. The difference was Joplin rebuilt while the post office didn’t.
Sweeney got involved with the store at age 10 when he delivered groceries by bicycle for the owner, his aunt Agnes Pelsue. You could say he developed a taste for the grocery business because many of his customers rewarded him with a fresh-baked treat for his delivery. But he also had relatives who had been in the grocery business in Wentworth.
Some members of his family had been involved in the operation or ownership of the Pelsue store since the 1950s or had owned a Sweeney’s market they established there in 1901.
After graduation at Joplin’s McAuley Catholic High School, he attended what now is Missouri Southern State University to pursue a business degree. But in 1973 when he was only three semesters away from graduation, his father had a bad car crash, so Sweeney returned home to help his family. He also went back to work at the store with his aunt, even after he finished his college degree, becoming a partner with his aunt in 1975 and inheriting the store when she died in 1996 at the age of 96.
And while Sweeney’s current merchandise includes the staples of a modern convenience store — liquor, cigarettes, soft drinks and lottery tickets — there is a trove of merchandise and store equipment that have become antiques or vintage stock waiting for their day to be sold.
Furnishings such as dry good tables, display cabinets, as well as thread and notions display cases are ready to give any store a vintage or antique look. Antique lighting could complete the look.
The store once carried a stock of shoes of all kinds along one wall. There still are rows of boxes of shoes, including early women’s styles of black and white saddle oxfords.
Shelves of Big Smith and Wall brand overalls last stocked in 1972 are available. The former Big Smith plant in Carthage shut down 22 years ago.
Sweeney even has several old metal cash registers that once rang up the store’s sales, a crank telephone, and an old rocking chair for taking it easy.
There are all kinds of old advertising signs, pop and beer cases, old soda bottles, some crockery, an old stamp machine that sold 3-cent stamps, antique candy scales, car parts and a good bit of miscellaneous to be had.
The real estate involves the mercantile store along with adjacent stores, one that Sweeney said is the site of a bar and hotel that served those who worked at the many area mines. The mines near Wentworth had names like the Zoucop Mine, the Gobbler Shaft, the Navy Bean and the Blue Bell.
While Sweeney has enjoyed visiting with his customers over the years, he said that the competition of discount stores have priced him out. He’s ready to retire.
And even though he’s willing to part with what has been the bulk of his life’s work, he won’t lack for things to do, he said.
He owns the only car wash in town and several rental properties. Plus he enjoys helping his daughter show her miniature horses, and he wants to do more of that with her.
