The Joplin School District is preparing to combine its oldest neighborhood elementary schools into Dover Hill Elementary School, and it has reorganized the two to practice becoming one.
For the first semester of this school year, West Central Elementary will house Dover Hill kindergarten through second grade, and Columbia Elementary will house Dover Hill third through fifth grade.
This means students who would have entered kindergarten, first or second grade at Columbia will attend West Central. Students who would have entered third, fourth or fifth grade at West Central will attend Columbia.
Joplin Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said the two schools are operating under one principal, Bret Ingle.
Originally, when the district made plans to build Dover Hill, administrators hoped that the building would be ready for occupation at the start of the 2022-23 school year. It became clear late in 2021 that supply chain issues and other problems would require the district to use the two older schools for one final semester.
The district had announced the plans for reorganization in February. Sachetta said the change is meant to help teachers at the two schools get used to working together before moving into Dover Hill.
“The year before, they (teachers) already started doing a lot of planning across grade levels and having meetings, but that was a little bit inconvenient at times,” Sachetta said. “Let’s say you have two first-grade teachers at one building and one first-grade teacher at the other. You want to do a lot of common planning, have common planning time, talk about the students, talk about the grades, talk about what your strategy in the classroom is, even to the point of being able to observe each other from time to time. You just can’t do it when you’re in different buildings.”
He said the district has used similar plans to combine schools in the past, especially after the tornado of May 2011.
Sachetta said administrators have also been working behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition over Christmas break.
“We feel like it’s going to be after the first of the year,” Sachetta said. “It appears that the school would be turned completely over to us by maybe the second week of December, and because we have time, we want to take our time and do our move pretty methodically and carefully. So then it looks like our students wouldn't be attending Dover Hill school until January. Once we know that for sure, we can announce what our first day will be at the new building, but it’s looking more favorable like after Christmas break.”
Transportation
Sachetta said parents used to letting students walk to school at Columbia and West Central will need to prepare their child for riding the bus or being driven to the new school.
He said Columbia is squeezed into a tight neighborhood and is great for students who walk or ride their bike to school, like pupils did when the building was constructed in the 1920s into the 1970s and '80s.
“Back in those days, in 1929 when that school was built, everybody walked to school, and that wasn’t a concern back then,” he said. “You walked to school and you walked home for lunch, maybe, and came back to class. Nowadays that’s not the way we do things, and parents are more cautious with their students, depending on their age.”
The new school features a long, meandering drive up the hill to allow for as many parents who might be dropping off or picking up a child to park on the school lane and not on Murphy Boulevard. It also features driveways separating the parent drop-off and pickup lanes from school buses.
Parents will then have the option to exit on Murphy Boulevard or turn right onto Main Street. Left turns onto Main will be prohibited and blocked by a median.
Sachetta said the district plans for an open house for the public before Dover Hill opens, and parents will be sent maps of the school grounds.
“Our plan is to kind of have a mini first run with an open house for parents,” he said. “We want the parents to kind of come all at the same time. Even though we couldn’t replicate a pickup after school, we would want as many people to drive as possible so we can see the traffic flow before the kids come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.