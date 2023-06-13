Westbound Interstate 44 is closed at Exit 18 in Fidelity following a crash at the overpass, according to an announcement from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Drivers are experiencing lengthy delays and westbound traffic is being diverted on to northbound Interstate 49. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane.
There is no estimated time for the length of the closure at this time.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.
