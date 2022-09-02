Loans

A student crosses campus at Missouri Southern State University on Friday morning. Globe | Roger Nomer

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per person for qualified borrowers.

The plan has received plenty of feedback, from those who feel relief to having a portion of their debt forgiven to those who believe the president lacks the authority for such a proposal.

What do area residents think? We'll talk with two of them in a story online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.

Over the course of the weekend, you'll also find:

  • A look at what's coming up at the Joplin City Council meeting next week.
  • Details about two PSU students' research on the spotted skunk.
  • A feature on a new park in Barton County.

Just a reminder that our offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Enjoy the weekend!

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.