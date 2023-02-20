Over the past two months, reporters across CNHI (the Joplin Globe's parent company) have been researching a major issue in education: a shortage of teachers.
This week, we'll start delivering this multi-piece package of stories to you.
First up: What does the data tell us about the teacher shortage? Find this story online at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A report about the new superintendent of schools in Riverton, Kansas.
- Details about a play at Pittsburg State University that highlights a woman poet from the time of Shakespeare.
- Coverage of a Black History Month panel discussion earlier today.
Have a nice Monday evening.
