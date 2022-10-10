For only the second time in recent history (the tornado recovery excepted), Joplin construction has pushed past $200 million, with a month still to go in the city's fiscal year.
Building permits filed with the city of Joplin in September indicate $13.7 million in construction for the month, bringing the total for the current fiscal year to nearly $202 million.
The fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, and the figure reflects only that construction taking place inside the city limits.
In the previous fiscal year (Nov. 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2021) building permits for Joplin reflected $168.2 million in construction. Total building in Joplin the year prior, which ended Oct. 31, 2020, came to nearly $246 million, rivaling the construction that took place in 2012 and 2013, when tornado building was taking place.
The largest permit in September was more than $2.7 million for the Whataburger at 2014 S. Range Line Road. The Texas-based company did not respond to a request for comments.
A $1.3 million permit also was filed with an address of 406 S. Sergeant Ave., where three historic homes are being restored as part of the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc. project.
According to city building permits, Ledford Construction also is continuing with its new homes in the 2800 and 2900 blocks of Nellie Mae Avenue. Eight new permits were filed in September, valued at nearly $1.6 million. The builder also filed eight permits valued at more than $1.5 million for the project in August.
Called Eagles Edge, the subdivision could eventually hold more than 150 homes. It is located in the Wildwood Ranch area just off Central City Road, and it will be one of Ledford Construction and Development’s largest projects in their history.
Homes will be 1,400 or 1,800 square feet — “depending on what the demand is,” Lance Ledford said during a recent ribbon-cutting — and will range in price between $200,000 to $300,000 each. Overall construction will span two years and the subdivision will consist of four streets.
So far this fiscal year, a total 157 new homes have been built in Joplin, valued at $33.2 million, or an average of more than $211,000 per home.
Other major projects for Joplin this fiscal year include:
• $34.5 million by Springfield-based Ross Construction for new apartments from 3301 to 3329 S. Hammons Blvd.
• $17 million by Redwood Development for apartments from 1906 to 1924 W. 20th St.
• $10.1 million for a new Freeman medical office building at 3401 McIntosh Circle. The 30,000-square-foot, three-story office building will create office space so doctors can more conveniently meet and treat patients.
• $6.6 million filed by Missouri American at 1118 W. 21 St. It is for a high-service pump station that water company officials have said will pump water from the treatment plant on 21st Street into the distribution system.
• $6.2 million for restoration of the historic Olivia Apartments, 320 S. Moffet Ave.
• $6 million for a new warehouse at 3015 S. Prosperity Ave. In a statement, Lowe’s said it is building what it called a “cross-dock delivery terminal for last-mile delivery of bulky items like appliances, riding mowers, grills and patio furniture.” It will be run by Lowe’s in partnership with a third party and will provide 50 jobs. The 63,000-square-foot building will begin shipping in 2023 to customers in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.
• $5 million for a new commercial warehouse for Expansion Industries at 8225 E. 23rd St.
• $4.2 million for a new fire station at 6720 E. 30th St.
• $2.1 million for renovation of 223 W. Third St., currently the home of Create & Sip Art Studio. Building owner Jon Koucky said there will be two storefronts on the bottom floor, including the art studio, and lofts on the upper floor providing “upscale” downtown living.
“There is far more demand than availability,” he said of the downtown apartments, adding that completion is “probably a year out or so.”
• $1.6 million for a new Hawaiian Brothers restaurant at 2601 S. Range Line Road.
• $1.5 million for a new commercial building at 3011 S. Main St.
• $1.45 million for a truck stop coming to 2101 S. Prigmor Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.