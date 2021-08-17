WHEATON, Mo. — The 63rd annual Wheaton barbecue will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Wheaton City Park.
There will be barbecue chicken for $6, pulled pork sandwiches for $5, and homemade pies and ice cream beginning at 11:30 a.m.
A number of events also will be available throughout the day, including monster truck rides, a carnival with free rides for children, a petting zoo, a duck race in the park, an arts and crafts show, a silent auction and live music.
The barbecue is sponsored by the Wheaton Volunteer Fire Department.
Details: 417-652-3632.
