The Joplin Globe is today joining in a nationwide front-page initiative to let readers know that as the United States faces this severe public health crisis, we will be here for you — and with you.
Whatever happens, whenever it happens, your newspaper will be there, and our local, state and national stories pertaining to the virus are being provided free online as a public service.
We’ll continue to let you know how our community is managing — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the impact it is having on individuals and families.
And we’ll be there to let you know about the heroic and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis — the local people sewing masks for health workers, the volunteers checking on neighbors who cannot leave their homes, the health workers putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick.
We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it. Having fact-based, reliable information to make decisions is more important than ever.
For nearly 125 years, this newspaper and its readers have navigated horrific events — wars, tornadoes and other natural disasters, financial crises, and times of extreme political and societal division. We're still here.
Joplin is a resilient city where people come together to build and rebuild. It wasn't that long ago that it look all of us to get back on our feet. We'll come through this too.
— The Joplin Globe
