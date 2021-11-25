CASSVILLE, Mo. — While a dive team plumbed the depths of Roaring River Spring this year, hydrologists Ben Miller and Bob Lerch volunteered their time to understand its other dimensions.
They have been conducting dye-tracing tests in the area surrounding Roaring River Spring to determine the extent of its “recharge basin” — that area from which the spring draws the 20.4 million gallons of water it churns out daily on average.
Like the divers who have been unable to find the bottom, the extent of the recharge basin is another unknown. But what the surveys have found is that Roaring River Spring, the 20th largest in the state and the largest spring in Southwest Missouri, shares water underground with the largest spring in Northwest Arkansas.
“Roaring River is one of the most important springs in Missouri, and it’s crazy ... for a spring this size, nobody knows where its water comes from,” said Miller, an employee of the United States Geological Survey and a native of Springfield who now resides in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
The spring is the heart of Roaring River State Park — the most visited of Missouri's state parks and historic sites — and it provides water for the hatchery where trout are raised before they are released into the Roaring River. That makes the spring not only one of the region's top natural attractions but also an economic driver that lures hundreds of thousands of anglers, hikers and others to the park, with its resorts, cabins and campgrounds.
With U.S. Forest Service funds granted through the Cave Research Foundation, Miller and Lerch, a retired USDA soil analyst from Columbia, have been working on the detailed project for the past four years. They are assisted by Roaring River State Park Cultural Resource Interpreter, Kelly Koch, of Cassville, who likens the Ozarks' karst topography to “Swiss cheese.” Karst is composed of the soluble limestone and dolomite, and is characterized by sinkholes, caves, losing streams and springs.
“Becoming aware of the sheer scope of Roaring River Spring’s recharge area will give people an idea of how easily its water can be impacted by contamination that occurs miles away from the spring and river itself,” said Lerch. “So far, we’ve learned that the spring draws water from a 40-square-mile area, primarily to the north and west of it.
“That means, for example, that if a chemical tanker overturned on (Missouri) Highway 37 in the Washburn area, spilled chemicals would almost surely make their way into Roaring River Spring,” he explained.
According to a map Miller and Lerch have created of the recharge area, the small community of Wayne, near Exeter, located approximately 11 miles northwest of Roaring River Spring, is the farthest known point to date that provides water for the spring.
Part of the Roaring River Spring recharge basin overlaps with that of Blue Spring near Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Blue Spring is a landscaped spring that is just west of Eureka Springs, and pumps about 38 million gallons of water a day, and is the largest spring in Northwest Arkansas.
“The shared recharge area is in part of Butler Hollow, east of Seligman,” Lerch said. “Some of the water goes to Blue Spring; some goes into Roaring River Spring. The water that goes southeast actually has to run beneath the White River in order to reach Blue Spring. It’s strange; it shows that some of the aquifers feeding Blue Spring are really ancient.”
John Cross Jr., director of the Blue Spring Heritage Center, said he also has been working with the dye-tracing team, and he said divers have explored his spring to a depth of 229 feet. Blue Spring is privately owned and charges an admission fee. It closes in late November and reopens on March 12.
Dye-tracing consist of pourings or “injecting” the contents of canisters containing non-toxic powdered dye into a chosen waterways (either wet or dry) at predetermined distances from the spring. A different color of fluorescent dye is placed into each of three or four selected injection sites, per round of injections. Miller, Lerch and Koch take care to ensure that stray dye does not reach the surrounding landscape, which could produce a false reading on their tests.
Meanwhile, near the mouth of Roaring River Spring, teabag-sized packets of absorbent charcoal have been submerged and secured in strategic locations by Koch, in anticipation of the dye’s arrival into the spring’s water. A week or two after the dyes have been injected — depending on the amount of rain in the area — Koch collects and replaces the charcoal packets near the mouth of the spring. The collected packets are held for Miller and Lerch, who then send them to three labs for analysis.
“If dye is detected in a sample, we note the area where that dye was injected and chart it. As long as samples keep coming back from the lab with positive results for dye, we move outward from those injection sites for our next round of injections,” Lerch said.
“We look for natural water channels to put the dye into, although they don’t necessarily have to have water in them when we inject the dye,” Miller added.
Sometimes favorable injection sites have been located on U.S. Forest Service land and some prospective sites have been on private property.
“In that case,” said Miller, “we track down the names of landowners and ask for permission to test.”
Miller explained that many times a stream can be flowing, then appear to dry up.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean that the water stops flowing,” Miller said. “With this karst topography, sometimes the water just goes underground and flows below the surface. We call the spot where it goes underground a ‘sink.’”
Kelly Koch pointed out another challenge in determining the size of the recharge basin — most of the dye injected into areas within close proximity of the spring did not make its way into the spring water.
“We think the dye just didn’t have enough time to sink to the depth of the spring in order to enter the water flow,” said Koch.
Bob Lerch agrees.
“Unless there’s a deep feature like a sinkhole, as was the case with one nearby site, the dye probably won’t reach the spring water in time to show up on our test,” he said.
According to Lerch, he and Miller completed their ninth round of dye-tracing tests at the end of October. They began the project in 2017.
"Forecast rain is the number one factor we take into consideration when choosing dates for rounds of dye-tracing tests,” Lerch said. “Sometimes we can do two rounds of injections during the spring when there’s typically more rain. And, in the fall, if rain is in the forecast, we can sometimes place the dye in a dry water channel, knowing rain will soon move it downstream.
“What we don’t want,” he added, “is to have the dye sit there on dry ground for weeks or months, without giving us any information.”
The two men say they plan to keep probing the boundaries of the recharge basin.
“As long as we continue to get positive results, we’ll continue to test, although we foresee the project possibly coming to an end within a year or two," Miller said.
This year, a dive team from Fort Smith, Arkansas, reached a depth of 472 feet, ranking Roaring River Spring as the deepest natural spring in the United States to date. They also have not found the bottom, although the divers reported that at that depth the sides have narrowed into a tunnel that continues to angle downward.
