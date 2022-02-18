CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Missouri Senate has perfected only two bills in the first month and a half of the five-month session of the Missouri General Assembly, and Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, says he and some other lawmakers are not happy about it.
Speaking to the first of a series of monthly briefings held Friday for area chambers of commerce by local lawmakers, White said while the House of Representatives is proceeding as normal, perfecting the state’s budget and debating legislation, the Missouri Senate is in near gridlock over how to redraw the boundaries of the eight U.S. congressional districts in the state.
White was glum as he talked about what he said is a small group of senators blocking almost all action in the Senate to demand a congressional map that favors Republican candidates by a 7-1 margin instead of the 6-2 margin in the map passed a few weeks ago by the Missouri House.
He made the comments at the monthly Eggs and Issues event, held at Carthage’s Grace Pointe Church. “The majority of Republicans want to get business done, and we allow open debate, and we allow differences of opinion on various issues. We’ve got five that don’t, and right now they’re causing us a lot of trouble,” he said. “I hope we get back to being productive and normal, but right now I don’t have a path forward to see that we do that.”
He did not name any members of the group.
White said the Senate took a break from nonstop filibusters by passing legislation to make changes to streamline the Fast Track program, which provides financial assistance to people over 25 going back to college to seek a certificate or take classes to get a better job.
But White said the same senators working to block other debates because of redistricting tried to pass amendments to the Fast Track program legislation dealing with illegal immigration, transgender people playing collegiate sports and critical race theory that would have hurt the program.
He said the debate in the Senate has gotten ugly and personal.
White said the Senate has the votes to pass a map that the Missouri House passed favoring six Republicans in the U.S. House and two Democrats, but if the Senate doesn’t pass something soon, redistricting will go to the Missouri Supreme Court, which will likely draw a map that’s less favorable for Republicans.
“I can guarantee you the Supreme Court will not draw a 6-2 map as it’s called, which I think is appropriate, and a lot of my Democrat colleagues also think is reasonable for our state demographically,” White said. “The problem we have is we have the supplementary budget coming up. and I think it’s going to be a big fight because part of the supplemental (budget) will fund expanded Medicaid. I do not see the people who are being obstructionist quitting at the end of redistricting. I could be wrong, I hope I’m wrong. Immediately after that, in April, we have to debate the regular budget, which because of the feds is running about $47 billion, and we’re going to have the same fights again.”
