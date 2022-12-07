Kaitlin Morrill feels the same way about Christmas as a certain green grouch.
"I have very similar feelings about Christmas," Morrill said. "I've been called the Grinch in my own family. I'm 100% on board with Cindy Lou Who's take on Christmas."
Morrill will star in a one-woman Christmas show presented by Dream Theatre Company, a Joplin-based acting group, this weekend. "Who's Holiday" offers a continuation of events in Dr. Seuss' holiday classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" from the perspective of Cindy Lou Who, the little girl who caught that mean old monster in his act of burglary.
In "Who's Holiday," Cindy Lou is all grown up and ready to talk about her side of the story — and all the other things in her life that have happened. Her life has had more than a few Yuletide tragedies and tribulations, and Cindy Lou shares them all.
"All of the bad things that have happened to her have been on Christmas Eve," Morrill said. "That's why she tends not to like Christmas so much. But she has an inner hope that things will get better, so she tries to show holiday spirit and always ends up getting burned by it."
The production is a dark, adults-only comedy filled with raunchy jokes and alcohol. It juggles comic cynicism with a satire of Dr. Seuss' legendary rhymes — nearly the entire play features the familiar cadence of Seuss' poetry.
The tribute was not received well by its honoree: Dr. Seuss Enterprises attempted to shut the production down after its release in 2016, arguing copyright infringement, according to a report from Playbill.com. In 2017, a judge ruled in a lawsuit against the estate that the play's lampooning was allowed.
Dream Theatre, which bills itself as "alternative theater" and produces other renegade plays such as "Cannibal: The Musical" and "Evil Dead," presented the play last year, and brought it back for a return engagement after demand from attendees and delight from company members.
"It was popular," said Becki Arnall, founder of the group. "We were shocked by that. Everyone in Dream Theatre adored it, and it sold out after word-of-mouth got out."
This year's show marks Morrill's first chance at the character. Despite the reliance on vices and her living arrangements, Cindy Lou brings a brightness and optimism to her situation that was inspiring, Morrill said.
"The thing that surprises me most about Cindy is her tenacity," Morrill said. "I see a very battered woman, where life kept knocking her down, but she learned to pick herself up and keep going. She doesn't let anyone or anything stop her from living life."
Morrill, an actor since childhood, paused the craft out of high school: She enlisted in the U.S. Navy and worked as a mechanic at the Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, more popularly known as Top Gun. Since her honorable discharge about 10 years ago, she has returned to the stage. She has been a cast and crew member of other Dream Theatre productions, including "Chicago," and as an assistant director for "The Rocky Horror Show."
Her take on Cindy Lou, she said, emphasizes the emotions behind events, from heartbreaking pauses to hilarious jokes.
"Mine is a bit more of a dramatic take, with some really funny moments," Morrill said. "Which is how I live my life, normally. I'm connected to Cindy in that aspect. Life sucks, but get up and take some dark humor along with it."
Christmas pub crawl
Dream Theatre is also hosting a special Christmas-themed pub crawl this weekend.
The Christmas crawl is more of a guided tour than a traditional pub crawl. Between stops, participants can hear carolers and stories about Joplin's history told by actors dressed in Dickens-era attire. The party will be led by notorious Christmas flip-flopper Ebenezer Scrooge.
Arnall said the idea happened at the request of two of the stops: Chaos Brewing Co. and Main Street Axe Co.
"We were approached by Chaos in October wondering if we could do a haunted pub crawl," Arnall said. "Afterward, Main Street Axe called us and asked to consider doing one for Christmas."
Chaos has a special treat for crawlers: It will offer a cinnamon bourbon fizz cocktail, a special creation for the holidays. Main Street Axe will offer demonstrations. The other two stops on the tour are Blackthorn Pizza and Pub and Hackett Hot Wings.
