You're probably not thinking today of the risk of tornadoes, flooding or a host of other natural disasters that plague this area. After all, it's September, and that means weather that's slowly turning cooler, with a brisk breeze that reminds us autumn is just around the corner.
But September is also National Preparedness Month, and experts say there's no better time than now to get ready for those disasters when they return.
Staff writer Kevin McClintock will give you the details about National Preparedness Month, including why you should think about disaster readiness kits and where you can tune in for live trainings from local officials. Learn more in his story, which you can find later today at joplinglobe.com or in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
An update of COVID-19 cases in area school districts.
A story about efforts to push Joplin residents to fill out the census.
The latest recipes from food columnists Josie Mai and Cheryle Finley.
Have a great evening. Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.