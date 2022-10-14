CARTHAGE, Mo. — Landowners interested in wild horses and burros will soon have a chance to bring them home.
About 60 animals, gathered from Western rangelands, will be available in a wild horse and burro placement event. Organized by the Bureau of Land Management, the adoptions will be held on Nov. 4 and 5 at Civil War Arena, located at 11838 Civil War Road in Carthage.
Tasked with protecting such animals on more than 26.9 million acres of public land across 10 states, the bureau runs this program in an effort to control numbers of wild horses and burros in overpopulated areas. In addition, the program eases a burden on taxpayer funded off-range holding centers.
Stephanie Carman, northeastern states district manager for the BLM, said in a press release that the adoption program in its fiscal year 2021 handled more adoptions and sales since 1997.
People interested in adopting can receive $1,000 after a year of receiving a title of ownership. Interested owners must meet a set of qualifications that include:
• Being at least 18 years old with no convictions of inhumane treatment of animals.
• Owning an enclosed facility with access to adequate feed, water and shelter, and that also meets the bureau's basic facility requirements.
• Keeping the animal in the United States for at least a year.
• Paying a $125 adoption fee.
According to information from the bureau's website, wild horses and burros are known for being sure-footed, strong, intelligent and hearty. They may be trained for several uses, from dressage and pleasure riding for horses and from driving to being a companion animal for burros.
Adoptions and sales in Carthage will be offered by appointment only over the two-day event. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5. Appointments can be made via email here.
The adoption incentive program is part of an act that was passed in 1971. In the program's 2021 fiscal year, officials removed 13,666 of an estimated 86,189 wild horses and burros; 8,637 of those were placed into private care through these adoptions.
More information can be found on the bureau's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.