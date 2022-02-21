A wide variety of both springlike and wintry weather is expected this week for Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
South to southwest wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will be possible across the region today. These winds will set the stage for an episode of severe thunderstorms later tonight, the weather service said.
These storms will begin roughly around midnight and continue into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The weather service cautioned that all modes of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes, large hail up to the size of half dollars and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Areas of flooding will also be possible, as greater than one inch of rain is expected for areas along and south of a line from Cassville to Salem. The greatest chances for severe thunderstorms will occur roughly along and south of the Interstate 44 corridor.
Some wintry precipitation will be possible Wednesday into Thursday night as colder air moves into the area. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible, the weather service said.
