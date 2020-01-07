Joplin city officials and representatives of Wildcat Glades Friends Group are revising an agreement for operations at Wildcat Park to add arrangements for the organization's ownership of a teaching cottage to be built there.
The group last summer won a grant of $13,924 from the American Water Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by American Water, the parent company of Missouri American Water. It was one of 11 projects in seven states that received funding from the foundation's "Keep Communities Flowing" program for a community project. A total of $150,000 was awarded.
The group will use that money to build the cottage, the City Council was told Monday night. Representatives of the friends group, board President Steve Gaarder and Executive Director Robin Standridge, along with the architect for the project, Michael Wischmeyer of Corner, Greer and Associates Inc., spoke with the council about adding more details to the agreement.
They said a community educational cottage is to be built with the grant money in Wildcat Park on land that formerly served as a youth baseball field. The programs to be offered at the cottage will focus on environmental education.
The group operates independently of the Missouri Department of Conservation, which has taken over operations of the nature center at the park, now called the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. It is operating its own programs in the center.
"We spent awhile talking with the Missouri Department of Conservation and friends group figuring out responsibilities on how we were going to operate the park going forward," said Jordan Paul, assistant city attorney. "And what we encountered was an issue with space" for the group to put on programs at the center.
As an example of the need for the group to have space, Standridge said that about 7,000 people have participated in 76 organized activities offered by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group since June 2018. Most of the events are geared for children.
When there was no space they could use in the nature center, members conducted outside activities while they considered building a cottage, Standridge said. "This has evolved enormously from that idea," she said as the result of donors contributing to the effort to create an indoor teaching space. That has made it possible to purchase a building of 864 square feet, she said.
In addition, Goins Enterprises, a plumbing company, volunteered labor, materials and equipment to install water service to the site, a gift with a value of about $150,000, Standridge said. That does not put water and sewer service into the building, but it makes that possible in the future, the council was told.
"We're ready to roll, but we wanted to ask the city for agreement" regarding the ownership of the building and any furnishings or equipment that would be acquired for the building, Gaarder said. He said the group's efforts are possible because of the cooperation of the city.
Paul Bloomberg, the city's parks director, said the organization is "a huge asset" to the community. He said the parks department would not be able to provide the classes and education events at the park that the Wildcat Glades Friends Group is able to do.
City Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if the group needed any exceptions to the city's building codes to accommodate the project.
Wischmeyer, the architect, said he has advised the group to follow city building codes.
The building to be installed is metal. Gaarder said they would like to for it to be more than a metal building, but that it would be a start.
Standridge said the building and the area around it would be equipped with security cameras, lights and motion detectors. Members of the community also have assisted with that effort by providing more security equipment than the group could acquire on its own as a result of a recent theft of equipment from the group's storage shed at the park.
The assistant city attorney said the amendments to the agreement would be made in time for the memorandum of understanding to be ready for council action at the Jan. 20 meeting.
