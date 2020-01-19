An amended agreement requested by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group will allow the organization to construct a new building in Wildcat Park and would hold the city harmless of any liability regarding the building.
The agreement will be formally considered by the City Council at its meeting Tuesday. The council normally meets on Monday, but City Hall will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
Representatives of the friends group talked informally last month with the council about the organization's proposal to use grant money to build a cottage in Wildcat Park where it could conduct nature education programs.
Steve Gaarder, president of the group, and Robin Standridge, executive director, asked the council for amendments to an operating agreement for the city park to accommodate the project.
Standridge said the group last summer won a grant of $13,924 from the American Water Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by American Water, the parent company of Missouri American Water. The group wants to use that money to build the cottage.
The friends group operates independently of the Missouri Department of Conservation, which has taken over operations of the nature center at the park, now called the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. The department is operating its own programs in the center.
One proposed amendment to the agreement authorizes the construction of the cottage consistent with architectural and engineering drawings provided to the city. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will pay for the construction, maintenance, repair and operational costs involved in the project, according to the proposed terms.
The city would have the right to enter the building within three days after providing a written notice to the group or in the event of an emergency.
If the operating agreement is terminated, the building would become the property of the city, or the group would be required to demolish or remove the building.
It also authorizes the group to own and store personal property of the organization in the building and would allow the organization to remove that property if the agreement is ended, and if it not removed, it becomes city property.
In exchange for the use of the park property as a site for the building, the city would be held harmless against any losses, causes of actions, costs, liabilities and expenses.
The remainder of the original agreement, which was put in place last year, remain in force.
