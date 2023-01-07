Perched on the observation deck at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, an exuberant Wyatt Agans pointed skyward after spotting a brilliant red cardinal on Saturday during the annual Kids' Christmas Bird Count at the center.
The 7-year-old Wyatt was among several bird enthusiasts who gathered for the event, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society.
The event, which is a small-scale version of the Adult Christmas Bird Count held back in December, is an opportunity for kids to learn about the various species of birds and an introduction to the hobby of birdwatching. The event involves a smaller geographic area than the adult count.
"It's a really good time for kids to get a chance to get a little bird knowledge, go with some really smart birders and see what they can see," said Vicki Cassady, who chairs Ozark Gateway Audubon education. "It's a good way to get them started."
For Wyatt, who became interested in birds while looking at pictures of the feathered friends with his grandmother, embraced the event as a way to put his knowledge to the test while looking for birds.
"The first time I went to my mimi's house, I saw bird pictures and I was interested," he said. "There was an old pair of binoculars, and I looked and I saw some bluejays and cardinals."
For Vivian Brannon, 7, her reason for attending the bird count was simple: "I like to see the birds."
The event also featured door prizes and a post-count lunch provided by the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society.
The data collected from the count will be submitted to Cornell University and the National Audubon Society.
