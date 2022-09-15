PITTSBURG, Kan. — A partnership between the Pittsburg State University biology department and the Sperry-Galligar Audubon Society will provide plenty of public opportunities this fall to learn about area wildlife.
Andrew George, an associate professor, leads bird walks for beginners at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Locations vary and include public places such as Wilderness Park and Prairie State Park; find details on the Sperry-Galligar Audubon Society Facebook page.
The walks are free and open to the public; all ages and abilities are welcome.
George also has arranged for several guest speakers to present in Pittsburg on wildlife topics. All programs will be at 7 p.m. in Room 102 of Yates Hall on the PSU campus; they are free and open to the public.
The schedule includes:
• Sept. 29: "Kansas Flyways: The Current and Future of Understanding Birds’ Movements" presented by Alice Boyle, of Kansas State University. Boyle will discuss new discoveries, a new initiative that is transforming the study of bird migration and how automated telemetry could improve our understanding of how birds use grasslands.
• Oct. 27: "Fantastic Birds and Where to Find Them" presented by Mary and Alex Marine, of Pittsburg State University. The Marines, who are graduate students, will share pictures of birds and close encounters with wildlife. They also are planning a photo exhibit at Root Coffeehouse & Creperie.
• Dec. 1: "The Kansas Birding Trail and Wildlife Viewing" presented by Jenn Rader, of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Rader, who directs the Southeast Kansas Nature Center at Schermerhorn Park in Galena, will discuss new state programs and the importance of wildlife viewers in outdoor recreation.
Academically, George and his students are working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to study the long-term effects of forest management on bird communities and with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to study and help protect Kansas’ only colony of the endangered gray bat.
