This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives.

Federal officials said this week that annual COVID-19 boosters could become a regularity for Americans in much the same way that flu shots are.

The new boosters, available beginning this week, target the omicron subvariants that are currently the most dominant strain. They represent the first major upgrade to the shots since the initial vaccinations were released in late 2020.

