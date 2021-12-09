Not all of the entries hew to the contest's theme. The big octopus proves it.
While engineering firm Olsson features a design in its office at Seventh and Main streets that sticks to a "Candy Land Christmas" theme established in Downtown Joplin Alliance's window display contest, across the street is a large octopus wearing a Santa hat in the window of Midwestern Interactive.
One of the octopus's impressively painted arms holds a single candy cane.
People running the contest are just fine with how much, or little, entrants stick to the theme.
"We couldn't be more happy with the participation," said Ivy Hagedorn, programming and marketing director for the alliance. "We have more participants than ever before, which is pretty cool. It has been pretty cheering to see all the participation this year."
Featuring 28 businesses of all sorts, the contest asks storefront owners to brighten up their windows in an eye-catching way. Viewers can vote on the participants' entries in three categories: Best use of the theme, most creative and best lights.
People can vote on the contest until Dec. 17. Hagedorn said that an event at City Hall, set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22, will feature the naming of winners.
The 28 competitors represent the most the contest has ever had, Hagedorn said. In addition to official competitors, Hagedorn said that several downtown businesses are participating without competing. All the participants are helping draw more attention to the downtown region, she said.
"Sometimes, being a part of downtown is just doing your part to make it beautiful, and make it more appealing for people to visit," Hagedorn said. "A healthy downtown is all about creating opportunities for people to stop for a moment and pay attention to what's around them."
Changing times
Joplin's downtown region was once the city's economic center and a retail sales powerhouse. Customers would travel for miles to see intricate window displays in the Newman and Christman buildings.
The story of Joplin's downtown is similar to many other cities — the advent of shopping malls and more spacious areas drew business away from downtown areas. Over the past two decades, Joplin has been one of many cities across the country revitalizing its downtown area.
Hagedorn said she and other alliance members know that downtown reverting to how it used to be is unlikely. Revitalization efforts are not about re-creating the past, she said, but helping to preserve it and adapt it for the future.
"Part of our mission is to help historic structures that we have, most of which are concentrated downtown in places on and off Main Street," Hagedorn said. "But you don't survive and continue to grow if you are only looking behind you."
The variety of participants in the contest demonstrates that viability, Hagedorn said. Contest entrants include plenty of businesses that are not focused on retail sales, including Midwest Interactive and Olsson.
That means the contest is something that helps create a way the region can highlight what it offers, Hagedorn said. As all sorts of things pull people in different directions, the contest leans into what makes downtown special.
"It helps bind nonretail businesses to the whole downtown experience," Hagedorn said. "A thriving downtown is not just about retail and restaurants. It's about all these people who invested in it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.