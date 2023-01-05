The Downtown Joplin Alliance will hold its First Friday Wine Share from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.
Admission is free and open to the public for individuals 21 and older. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bottle of wine or favorite craft beer to share while networking with others. Light snacks will be served.
This month's First Friday Wine Share coincides with an open house for the Empire Market's new commercial kitchen. Individuals will be able to lease the kitchen on an hourly basis for events, catering, classes, recipe creation and more.
