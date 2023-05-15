Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.