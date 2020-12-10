Winners have been selected in the Arvest "Winter Wonderland" Christmas card contest, sponsored by Arvest Bank and The Joplin Globe.
Children in Jasper and Newton counties were eligible to enter their original holiday-themed artwork for the chance to win cash prizes and for their entry to be on the front of the official Arvest Christmas card, which was distributed to 1,000 homes and businesses.
The first-place winner in the division for children in kindergarten through fifth grade is 8-year-old Chloe Hodges. She isn’t sure yet what she’ll do with her prize money, but she knows she’ll take some of her Christmas cards to school.
Her winning entry pictured a crayon-colored Christmas tree on a notebook-paper background.
“She colors constantly," said Chloe's mother, Rebecca Jimenez. "She is so excited to win.”
The first-place winner in the division for students in sixth through 12th grades is 14-year-old Elizabeth Stump.
The winners in both divisions received their cash prizes — $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place — on Thursday from Lacie Waggoner, marketing manager with Arvest Bank for the Joplin region. In addition to sponsoring the contest, Arvest also provided employees who served as judges.
“This is the first Arvest 'Winter Wonderland' Christmas card contest with The Joplin Globe, and there could not have been a more appropriate year to bring this to our communities,” Waggoner said. “We all need some extra joy and an opportunity to dream and hope through art and this annual contest.”
Winning entries:
• Kindergarten through fifth grade: Chloe Hodges, 8, first place; Darion Eimer, 6, second place; Kaleb Davies, 9, third place.
• Grades six through 12: Elizabeth Stump, 14, first place; Iley Rose Dunlavy, 11, second place; Cadance Tippit, 12, third place.
