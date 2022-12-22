Today in the Globe newsroom we hunkered down for the weather.
A cold front dropped a startling change of temperatures in the early morning hours, dropping about 2 inches of snow and dangerous wind chills in its wake.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Winter weather causing problems across the country.
- Community groups offering Christmas meals.
- Tutors being sought for literacy programs.
We hope you stay warm this evening.
