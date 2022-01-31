Rain forecast for Tuesday could turn into a “big mess” of ice and snow in the Joplin area the next two days as an arctic air mass plunges into the Plains and the Midwest.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the Joplin area by the National Weather Service in Springfield. It includes Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri, and it extends from late Tuesday through Thursday.
“There is increasing confidence in a pretty impactful winter storm,” said Miles Langfeld, a meteorologist with the weather service, on Monday.
He said rain is expected Tuesday with a cold front moving in late in the day or early Wednesday. That is expected to change the precipitation into sleet and freezing areas by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The freezing rain, sleet and ice is expected to continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will then drop, producing snow.
“For the Interstate 44 corridor, we are predicting 3 to 6 inches of snow, and in terms of ice, we are expecting a tenth of inch in Joplin, but it could be more or less,” Langfeld said. “We are still hashing out those details. We are expecting that mix of ice, sleet and snow, so the roads will be a pretty big mess.”
“We are advising people to stay off the roads if they can,” Langfeld said. For those who must travel, he recommended monitoring road conditions. One source is the Missouri Department of Transportation’s road conditions map at www.traveler.modot.org.
Temperatures will drop to the freezing range by early Wednesday morning and then keep dropping through the day. Temperatures should reach the mid-20s by Wednesday afternoon. Wind chills Thursday morning will be in the single digits. The high Thursday afternoon should be 23.
The weather service forecasts the coldest time will be Thursday night into Friday morning, when temperatures drop into the single digits with near-zero wind chills.
Conditions are expected to improve Saturday, when the high is expected to be in the 30s.
More snow is expected north of Joplin in the Nevada area with more ice in the southern Missouri Ozarks area around Branson and in northern Arkansas.
“Just a small shift in the storm track can make a difference in where the ice and snow sets up,” Langfeld said.
Keith Stammer, the Joplin-Jasper County emergency coordinator, said, “It’s going to be probably tomorrow afternoon before we have a really good handle on what’s going on” with the storm track to get more definite about its impact.
“This is going to track along I-44, so that increases the chance of sliding off or getting stopped in traffic,” he said. He recommended motorists consider not going, leaving earlier or later, or changing the course of travel, although much of southern Kansas and Missouri and northern Oklahoma and Arkansas are in the storm’s path right now. “Any of those things can make a massive difference for your trip.”
Drivers should pack blankets, food and water, a phone charger, and a bag of sand or cat litter to get traction if they get stuck.
Those who will stay in their homes should have flashlights ready in case of a power outage, or leave before the storm to get to a place to stay that might have alternative heat sources in case of an outage.
“Being a three-day event, it’s not the kind of thing you need to stock up on food for weeks,” Stammer said, but those who normally shop Wednesday, Thursday or Friday should consider doing so Tuesday.
“I think the main thing here is to be weather aware to what’s actually going on so that you can make some good, informed decisions,” Stammer said.
Joplin’s public works director, David Hertzberg, said a city crew worked Monday to get the city’s 13 trucks equipped to treat streets and bridges and plow snow, if needed. The city will rely on a contract with a private company to provide enough drivers for the heavy trucks to work round the clock on clearing streets if necessary, he said. The city has enough drivers to staff day shifts, and the contracted drivers will work at night.
City administrators will continually monitor weather forecasts to decide when to dispatch crews.
If there is rain, the city will not pretreat the streets with brine.
“You can’t put it down if there’s a rain because it washes it off,” Hertzberg said. In that case, the city will wait until it freezes to apply treatment.
Dean Smith, the city’s infrastructure superintendent, said, “We have a mixture of salt and manufactured sand that we put down. The sand provides traction, and the salt will help melt the ice.”
