Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter Wednesday, and the next day, Mother Nature dumped between 3 and 5 inches of snow across the Joplin region.
That might suggest the Pennsylvania groundhog got it right. Phil’s predictions, which date back to 1887, pan out only 39% of the time.
"Yet again," wrote Joplin resident Jay Mcbee on his Facebook page Wednesday, "my wardrobe choice for the next six weeks is determined by a ... rodent."
There was no denying winter’s cold clamp Thursday as temperatures hovered around 12 degrees at 8 a.m., and gusty winds blew snow in thick clouds across roads, which in some places were squeezed down to a single passable lane.
With his coat pulled up around his head, Spencer Decost walked along Range Line Road to Walmart for necessities. Snow collected on his beard and mustache as he struggled against the wind. He said the wind chill didn’t bother him too much because he’s originally from Maine.
“I just tuck my head inside my jacket, and keep on walking,” Decost said. “You’ve just got to keep pushing against the wind."
The Joplin Police Department recorded that officers had performed 27 vehicle assists for stranded motorists since 6 a.m. Thursday, seeing vehicles getting stuck primarily entering and exiting parking lots, driveways and side streets where snow was piled up.
On major streets, Joplin’s 13-truck fleet was out plowing away snow and ice to make it easier for people to drive to and from work.
Dustin Vincent was pushing snow off of the lot at Reeves Tire and Auto in Webb City along Madison Avenue. He said it was the sixth lot he had worked cleared, pulling an all-night shift with Jomow Lawn Services.
“We’ve been really busy,” Vincent said. "In terms of the past few years, this is a pretty good snow.”
Between Wednesday’s layering of sludgy ice, Thursday morning’s heavy snowfall and light snow flurries throughout the day, this week’s storm is one of the larger ones to hit Southwest Missouri in several years, said Miles Langfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield.
“We haven’t seen a snow event this big for a few years; in 2015, again in 2014 and again in 2013,” he said.
On Feb. 15 and 16, 2015, Joplin was blanketed with nearly 5 inches of snow. The last time Joplin received at least a foot of snow was in December 2006. Three years earlier, the area was blasted with 18 inches of snow; in 2001, nearly 14.5 inches of snow fell.
The heaviest snowfall since 1947 occurred March 16, 1970, when 20 inches fell in a 24-hour period, according to the High Plains Region Climate Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
On average, Joplin receives roughly 9 inches of snow annually, with most snowfall occurring in February and March.
These types of storms “are not super uncommon,” Langfeld said. “I know across a long time range we’ve seen snow amounts go down just a bit on a year-to-year basis.”
Lisa Brown, administrative assistant at the Joplin Public Library, was among those who could stay home Thursday; the library closed because of the weather.
“I am taking advantage of 'snowmaggedon' by staying indoors where it’s warm and cozy and doing things I love to feed my soul — staying in my pajamas most of the day … lounging with my dog, drinking coffee,” she said.
Conditions are expected to improve Friday and Saturday, when the highs are expected near 30 and about 40, respectively. But there are still six more weeks of winter if Phil’s prediction proves true in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.