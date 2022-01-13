Joplin could have a wintry Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend as forecasters are predicting a storm from Canada could drop up to 1 to 2 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix of rain and snow could hit the region Friday night with a transition to mainly snow early Saturday morning.
The area of highest impact is expected to be across central into south-central Missouri. Several uncertainties still remained Thursday.
“At this point, we’re looking at the potential for a dusting to maybe 2 inches,” said Gene Hatch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield. “We’re expecting those high-end amounts to be less than a 20% chance, but there’s potential — about a 50-50 chance — for up to an inch of snow.”
The weather will continue to remain warm Friday with a high near 55 until the winter storm drops temperatures to about 32 degrees Friday night. Temperatures in the teens are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Unlike the New Year’s Day winter storm, this system should not produce any ice, Hatch said.
“We’re expecting temperatures to get cold overnight again, but not quite as cold as the system we saw earlier this month,” he said. “That will help with the potential of any ice accumulation on elevated surfaces. However, if we do get some snowfall, it will be a heavier winter snow than what we saw in the last event, which was more of a fluffy snow that blew around a bit more.”
The National Weather Service said the snowfall may slightly affect roads and could lead to hazardous driving conditions. Hatch recommended to carry a fully charged cellphone, snacks, water and a winter emergency kit if traveling.
The winter weather won’t stick around for long. Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-40s Monday and in the mid-50s Tuesday.
