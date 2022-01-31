A winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the area through Thursday.
The National Weather Service station in Springfield forecasts five to eight inches of snow expected for Joplin; six to 11 inches for Pittsburg, Kansas; and up to 13 inches possible in Nevada and much of Vernon County. Snow amounts will be less in Newton County, with 3 to 6 inches predicted, and 2-6 inches for McDonald County.
"Freezing rain and sleet accumulation will be more significant along and southeast of I-44 along with some snow accumulation as well," according to the NWS statement issued early this morning.
Rain will arrived Tuesday and change over a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain with the arrival of a cold front.
According to the statement: "The wintry mix will reach counties near the I-44 corridor by 6 a.m. Wednesday, then to near the Arkansas state line by late Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The precipitation will transition to mostly snow Wednesday night with a wintry mix still possible close to the Arkansas state line. Snow will continue Thursday before gradually tapering off late in the day and in the evening."
The National Weather Service says some power outages will be possible due to ice accumulation.
Cold temperatures are another threat, falling into the single digits and teens at times. Wind chill values around zero to minus 10 degrees will be possible Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
