Missouri will ring in the new year with its first winter storm of the season, with local forecasters predicting a wintry mix on Saturday that will potentially produce hazardous road conditions as an arctic cold front moves southeast through the Ozarks.
The National Weather Service office in Springfield encouraged holiday travelers to be weather aware and plan road trips accordingly.
Kyle Perez, a meteorologist with the Springfield station, said heavy rainfall is expected in Joplin on Friday afternoon with about an inch of rain overnight. An isolated strong thunderstorm with wind gusts also is possible across central Missouri. Friday’s high temperature will be around 65 degrees, but temperatures will continue dropping into Saturday.
“It’s a powerful wintertime front,” Perez said. “We do typically see these arctic air masses come into our region during this time of year, but it will seem a little more dramatic, given the recent warm temperatures.”
An arctic air mass from Canada will move over the region Saturday afternoon, with rain expected to change over to a wintry mix. Temperatures will drop below freezing throughout the day on Saturday with overnight lows in the single digits.
“There may even be some light snow,” Perez said. “In the Joplin area, we’re expecting that to occur in the noon hour or after. We can anticipate that’s when the freezing line will start to filter that way.”
On Saturday night, the wind chill has the potential to also fall into the single digits around minus 5 to minus 10 degrees. The low temperature in combination with wet roads could impact travel and lead to a flash freeze.
“As far as snowfall accumulation in Joplin, it seems like there’s not going to be any kind of major accumulations expected, but our other main concern as well is the potential for light ice to occur,” Perez said. “A thin glaze of ice cannot be ruled out for the Joplin area. If that were to occur, our main impacts would be along the roadways.”
Perez recommended drivers keep an emergency road kit in their vehicles. Items for the kit should include a first aid kit, a phone charger, sand or kitty litter, flares, jumper cables, a spare tire, blankets, water and snacks.
“We encourage everyone to have an emergency preparedness kit in their car at any time in the year,” he said. “This could be extra blankets, extra jackets and making sure you have ways to stay warm if you were to become a stranded motorist on the road. Other things we encourage with winter driving is make sure you leave plenty of space between you and fellow drivers on the roadway and to not crowd plows as the Missouri Department of Transportation will be out, more than likely, treating the roads.”
Subfreezing temperatures will remain in the Joplin area through Sunday. Temperatures will increase next week, warming with a high near 53 degrees by Wednesday.
