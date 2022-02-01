A winter storm warning will remain in effect for most of the Four-State Area through Thursday as a potentially dangerous system moves across the country, expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri and Kansas and, more ominously, coat trees and power lines with freezing rain.
Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are projected in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, according to a Tuesday afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service station in Springfield. Estimated snow accumulations for the area’s northern counties, including Barton and Vernon, are 8 to 13 inches.
Around the state, up to 14 inches of snow could fall in the Kansas City area and up to 10 inches around St. Louis, according to the weather service.
But forecasters are warning that it’s the threat of freezing rain — up to a quarter-inch in Southwest Missouri — coupled with the snow and high winds that could lead to widespread power outages, as wind chills plummet below zero overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Officials warned that travel during the storm will be treacherous, if not impossible.
Missouri Southern State University said it would close Wednesday and Thursday because of the forecast and pivot to an online learning and telework model. Also closed are Lion Cub Academy, Spiva Library and the on-campus health center; the rec center and Mayes Student Life Center would remain open, the university said.
The Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Neosho and Webb City school districts also on Tuesday announced closures for Wednesday, with several superintendents saying it was likely additional closures could be issued for Thursday or Friday.
Across the state, many other school districts, universities and colleges opted to preemptively cancel classes or go to online learning. The University of Missouri will have only online classes Wednesday and Thursday, while some smaller colleges, such as Lincoln University in Jefferson City, will close.
Amtrak also announced it would not run its once-daily route between St. Louis and Kansas City on Wednesday and Thursday, and Missouri officials canceled legislative sessions for Wednesday and Thursday.
By Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis Lambert International Airport had canceled 120 scheduled Wednesday departures, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com. Kansas City also was canceling more flights than usual for Wednesday.
With more than half the state under a winter storm warning, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday declared a state of emergency. He also activated the Missouri National Guard, allowing it to be positioned around the state and help the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded motorists if needed.
“Severe winter weather isn’t something we are strangers to here in the state of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst,” the governor said in a statement.
