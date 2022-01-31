Winter travel Top 10 safety list
1. Full gas tank.
2. Spare tire.
3. Mobile phone.
4. Battery charger for phone and electronic devices.
5. Ice scraper and window ice melt.
6. Safety kit that includes wheel wrench, tripod jack, jumper cables, tool kit or multipurpose tool, reflective triangles and first aid items.
7. Cat litter or sand to pour under tires for traction if vehicle gets stuck or slides off road.
8. Flashlight and extra batteries.
9. Blankets and gloves.
10. Food, water and prescription medicines in case of delays.
Sources: National Weather Service; Keith Stammer, Joplin/Jasper County Emergency Management coordinator
