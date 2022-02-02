Groundhog Day

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter.

 Barry Reeger - freelancer, FR171704 AP

What a day for Punxsutawney Phil to see his shadow, amirite?

The famed groundhog this morning emerged from his burrow to predict six more weeks of winter — just as a major storm system was moving across the country, dropping snow and ice.

In the Joplin area, we saw a bit of both. But more is in the forecast, leading me to wish that Punxsutawney Phil hadn't seen his shadow, thereby predicting an early spring. Oh well.

