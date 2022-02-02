What a day for Punxsutawney Phil to see his shadow, amirite?
The famed groundhog this morning emerged from his burrow to predict six more weeks of winter — just as a major storm system was moving across the country, dropping snow and ice.
In the Joplin area, we saw a bit of both. But more is in the forecast, leading me to wish that Punxsutawney Phil hadn't seen his shadow, thereby predicting an early spring. Oh well.
Learn more about the current weather in Thursday's Globe, online at joplinglobe.com and in print.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest update on COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- An update on a murder case from Lawrence County with multiple defendants.
- A story about how best to prepare for earthquakes.
Stay safe and warm out there.
