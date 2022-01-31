Weather

Evan Holden, sales associate at Henkle's Ace Hardware in Joplin, works with ice melt Monday at the store. The early weather forecast calls for freezing rain and sleet to be topped off with snow. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom our eyes were on the skies. And, because we are not meteorologists, we called some.

Emergency management officials and meteorologists expect a bout of winter weather over the next few days, with the potential for larger snowfall amounts across the region. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • The top 10 things to get before winter hits.
  • How to stay safe during winter weather. 
  • Dismissal of charges against a teacher who had sexual contact with a student. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening and stay warm and safe over the next few days. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.