Those dreaming of a white Christmas could experience weather resembling more of a nightmare.
A day after the winter solstice, the season's winds will blow across the country at dangerous levels. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for most of the region, including Jasper County and northward, that will last until noon on Christmas Eve.
Forecasts for other regions north of the Four-State Area are more dire, with predictions of heavy snowfall and intense winds that will complicate travel during the holiday weekend.
The reason for the cold snap is a southern shift in the jet stream, a band of winds generated in the upper levels of the atmosphere where cold and warm air meet.
"There is a dip in that jet stream," said Shelby Melto, a meteorologist with the Springfield office of the National Weather Service. "That has allowed an arctic air mass to bring colder temperatures to the area. That, combined with a low-pressure system, is the fuel for this winter weather."
According to meteorologists, frigid weather is the biggest concern. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph could create wind chills of 35 degrees below zero. Light snow has been forecast, with accumulations of up to 2 inches and a possibility of brief freezing rain.
Conditions could lead to slippery road conditions, according to a winter weather advisory, as well as downed tree branches and frostbite after prolonged exposure.
The Department of Health and Senior Services warned that prolonged exposure can lead to hypothermia, frostbite and, in extreme cases, death. The department urged people to stay indoors in warm areas. Those who must be outside should wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, as well as head protection and water-repellent boots.
The forecasts have pushed warming centers to open across Jasper and Newton counties. Emergency responders and members of the Missouri National Guard have been placed on standby, according to an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson. A map of available warming centers can be viewed on the state's website.
Road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are preparing to mobilize and work through a 36-to-48-hour period.
"With winter storms, you sometimes get a wraparound effect, so we may have to babysit roads Thursday night," said Darin Hamelink, district maintenance engineer for MoDOT's Southwest District. "Hopefully we'll be able to handle this in one (12-hour) shift."
Temperatures could get low enough to cause damage from frozen water pipes, according to Missouri American Water. The utility in a news release cautioned residents and business owners to take preventive steps such as knowing the location of water shut-off valves, protecting exposed pipes and eliminating sources of cold air near pipes.
Even colder across the country
The Four-State Area is at the southern edge of a system that threatens to be a significant winter storm, with heavy snowfall and intense winds. People in the Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes are bracing for a blizzard.
Meteorologists say the system could develop into what's called a "bomb cyclone." The condition occurs when cold air pushes into warmer air aggressively, causing atmospheric pressure to drop quickly over 24 hours.
While the storm will be strong and memorable, it should not be record-breaking, they said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.