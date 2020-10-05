In a neighborhood where barely any trees are 10 years old, a family of six got a chance to plant permanent roots.
Dillon Sprague and his fiancee, Kristen Asbell, on Monday were given the keys to their new home in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Built by Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, money for the home came from a more than $2 million grant from the Salvation Army.
The partnership formed as a response to needs left behind by the May 22, 2011, tornado. The couple's home closes that partnership, which resulted in the construction of 22 homes, 45 tornado shelters and 45 homeowner repair projects related to the tornado.
"It took a lot of work by both organizations to find families who still needed services," said Scott Clayton, executive director of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity. "Our family selection board and staff found families who either didn't find a good place or were in not good living conditions."
While not in Joplin at the time of the tornado, the Spragues lost family to the storm. Over the past few years, Sprague said his family has gone from house to house, losing one to a flood in Carthage. Currently the family rents a home near Jasper — a 100-year-old farmhouse that is falling apart.
Sprague said he reached out to Habitat because he couldn't find anything in the family's price range.
"We are really grateful to have a new home here," Sprague said. "We haven't had anything solid in a long time. We're happy to be in a neighborhood like this with lots of kids in it. Right now we live on a farm with nobody around."
The family's new neighborhood is filled with new homes — the area is located in the scar left behind by the tornado's path.
In the aftermath of the tornado, charitable agencies received millions in cash donations for response efforts. The local chapter of the Salvation Army received $5.5 million but struggled for three years to find projects that benefitted tornado victims and their families.
In 2014, the organization found it: Officials announced the partnership with Habitat for Humanity, as well as other partnerships with the Community Foundation of Southwest Missouri and grants to other agencies.
"We're excited to close this chapter," said Lt. Marty Norris, of the Jasper and Newton County Community Corps of the Salvation Army. "I know it's been long coming, and there have been frustrations in the past. But we're happy that we're coming to the end of it and that we've helped everyone we've had funding for."
The partnership has been part of a surge of house-building the local Habitat for Humanity chapter has spearheaded. Clayton said before 2011, the group had built 32 homes since its beginning in 1989. With the completion of the Sprague's home, the count is now at 168.
Clayton said that work was completed thanks to the help of other partners, including Major League Baseball, Thrivent Financial, State Farm and others. Clayton said while this effort is completed, he looks forward to developing similar arrangements in the future.
"Today we're recognizing the Salvation Army and what they've done for us," Clayton said. "As we look to the future, we're excited about future collaborations. Maybe not for so many homes but anything we can do to benefit those in need."
The dedication ceremony was held in recognition of World Habitat Day, an event where the group joins partner groups around the world to rededicate the mission of providing adequate shelter to people in need.
