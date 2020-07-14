As Missouri on Tuesday hit a record number of coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour period, registration opened for more free COVID-19 testing opportunities that are coming to Southwest Missouri this weekend and early next week.
Missouri's health department reported 936 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, by far the largest number reported in the state in a single day since the pandemic began.
State data also shows that hospitalizations are on the rise. Around Missouri, 932 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, as of July 10, the most recent available date. That was the highest total since 984 people were hospitalized on May 5.
Missouri’s previous one-day high for new cases was 795, on Thursday. All told, 28,826 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, and 1,093 deaths, including 10 announced Tuesday.
“This virus is still here, and it’s not going to just disappear,” Republican Gov. Mike Parson said. “Yes, we are going to see more positive cases. We know this, but we are in a much different place than we were four months ago.”
He said the state is better prepared to handle outbreaks than it was when the virus first hit Missouri.
Missouri is among several states that are seeing big increases in confirmed cases, as well as upticks in hospitalizations. Missouri reopened in mid-June, and although Parson has frequently urged people to wear facial coverings, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings, some experts say it's clear they aren't listening.
“Again, I think we got lulled into a false sense of security by thinking the virus has either gone away or (is) not as dangerous as we thought it had been, so now it’s seeing a resurgence because of all of those things, unfortunately,” said Dr. Alex Garza, of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The number of confirmed cases has been rising sharply in many areas around the state, including in Southwest Missouri.
Cases confirmed by the Jasper County Health Department rose above 1,000 to 1,020, with 144 currently in isolation and 875 considered recovered. The county has reported one death.
The Newton County Health Department this week reported 679 COVID-19 cases, with 377 in isolation, 298 released from isolation and four deaths.
The Joplin Health Department, as of midday Tuesday, reported 287 cases, with 55 active cases and 218 inactive cases, and 14 deaths, all from the Spring River Christian Village nursing home.
Testing sites
The state Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri National Guard and local health departments and health care providers to offer the following testing sites:
• 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at McDonald County High School, 100 Mustang Drive in Anderson.
• 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cassville High School, 1825 Route Y.
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Ozark Christian College, 1111 N. Main St. in Joplin.
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Carthage Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison.
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rocketdyne Church of Christ, 1111 Rocketdyne Road in Neosho.
Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a nasal swab to see if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost. Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.
Register for an appointment at health.mo.gov/communitytest or call the state's 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
