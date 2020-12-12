CARTHAGE, Mo. — Emily Reyes, 14, was surprised when she showed up to help the Carthage Police Department with its annual LaVerne Williams Memorial Christmas Party for Kids.
As a younger child, Reyes had been invited to the party a few times, and she remembered a room crowded with excited children munching on snacks while sitting at rows of tables and waving their hands as volunteers called out numbers during a drawing for presents.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 version of the party looked nothing like what Reyes remembered.
“It was so happy, there was a lot of music, and I know a lot of kids,” said the Carthage Junior High Student Council member. “It was fun, and this is kind of sad, there’s not as many kids.”
Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan said the event was scaled back this year because of COVID-19, but volunteers such as Reyes, police officers and others were still able to help 112 children celebrate Christmas early.
“Obviously, like most groups in 2020, we had the conversation about whether we should just cancel it or not,” Dagnan said. “We decided not to, that there might be some kids in the community that, because a lot of things did get canceled, that this is all they go to.”
Dagnan said volunteers along with the students from Carthage Junior High School packed gift bags with candy, a toy for a boy or girl, and a $20 Walmart gift card.
“We usually give out $10 cards but we did $20 because usually there’s drawings for gifts in the party,” Dagnan said. “Because of COVID, we just didn’t think we could do that, so we upped the card.”
Dagnan said donations were down in part because Duke Mason and his band had to cancel their regular Steve Benjamin Memorial Concert, normally held the weekend before the Christmas Party.
“We usually get a lot of coverage for that, and that’s a lot of people’s cue that we’re working on this party,” Dagnan said. “Usually at that concert or after it is when we get a lot of our donations come in — it’s like a reminder for people. That didn’t happen this year so donations were down, but there are still a considerable number of generous people in the community and this scaled-down version of the party is definitely covered by the donations by our community, so they still came through for us.”
This year’s party was a walk-through event. Children and adults who were invited entered the building masked and then collected a bag with their toy, candy and gift card. They still got a chance to get their picture taken with Santa, who sat behind a plexiglass screen to guard against transmission of the virus.
Tiffany Dorris and her four children — Nevaeh, Anthony, Ethan and Jerry — were among the first families to go through the line. They collected their bags, then with some encouragement from Santa and his elves, the children sat for a photo.
“It’s a huge blessing for me and my kids,” she added. “We’re really thankful for everything the police department does here. It’s a chance to get out and for families that are not able to get everything, this is just a little bit extra that will help us. It’s a blessing.”
Duke Mason and his wife, Stephanie, were on hand to help and watch the festivities, but the decision was made that he not sing so people weren’t tempted to linger and create a larger crowd than necessary inside Memorial Hall Auditorium.
“The first year that LaVerne called and asked if we’d come and sing some songs for the kids — I don’t remember how long ago that was, it was a long time ago,” Mason said. “Just right after that, we said we wanted to do something to help build it up. It’s just become a part of our Christmas tradition. We love doing it, honestly. When we do the concert here, the weekend before this party, it’s pretty much the most stressful day of the year for us just because of the set up. We bring in all these big decorations. And it’s so worth it, it’s absolutely the most rewarding concert we do.”
LaVerne Williams
LaVerne Williams was a Carthage police officer and detective from 1973 until he died in 2009. He took over planning the annual Christmas party for children soon after joining the force, and helped almost until the day he died. His wife, Karen Williams, continues to attend and help at the parties.
